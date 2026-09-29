Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: BMC Proposes ₹12 Lakh Legal Retainer Amid Contractual, Environmental Challenges

BMC plans dedicated legal support for the 60-km coastal corridor connecting Versova, Dahisar and Bhayandar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The BMC is planning to appoint a dedicated legal retainer for the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North), citing the complex legal issues, responsibilities and challenges involved in executing the major infrastructure project.

Legal Retainer Proposed For Project

The Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Coastal Road, linked to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, has been divided into seven packages for execution. According to the BMC proposal, the project is being closely monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office and involves multiple stakeholders, raising the prospect of complex legal issues, liabilities and contractor claims.

To handle these issues on a day-to-day basis, BMC has proposed appointing a dedicated legal retainer from the project’s outset. The project follows FIDIC international contract standards, making timely resolution of contractual disputes and claims crucial.

BMC has proposed appointing former Joint Law Officer Preeti Purandare as legal consultant for 12 months, from May 14, 2026 to May 13, 2027, at Rs 1 lakh per month, costing the civic body Rs 12 lakh annually.

"The legal support is expected to cover a wide range of matters, including land acquisition and compensation disputes, environmental and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) permissions, mangrove-related issues, statutory approvals, utility shifting, maritime and creek-related permissions, tender and contractual disputes, changes in scope and variations, delays and extension-of-time claims, contractor claims and arbitration, as well as potential litigation before the courts," said a senior civic official.

Compensatory Tree Plantation Planned

To meet environmental clearance requirements for the project, in June 2026, the BMC appointed Maharashtra State Forest Development Corporation (MSFDC) Ltd. for compensatory tree plantation and conservation works.

Under the proposal, Rs 12.81 crore will be paid to the agency for planting 15,843 trees on 15 hectares of land in Karanjade, Panvel and maintaining them for seven years.

Project Targeted For 2028 Completion

The mega project, spanning around 60 km, aimed at cutting travel time between Versova and Bhayandar from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes. Estimated to cost Rs 22,000 crore, the project is targeted for completion by December 2028, with March 2029 as the outer deadline.

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Once completed, it will link the Mumbai Coastal Road South, Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Bandra-Versova Sea Link, creating a continuous coastal corridor from South Mumbai to Bhayandar and easing traffic movement across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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