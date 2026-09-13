Mumbai Coastal Road North Project Gains Momentum As Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road Moves Towards 2028 Completion |

Mumbai: The final leg of ambitious Mumbai’s Coastal Road (North) project connecting Dahisar- Bhayander Link road (DBLR) is gathering pace, with piling and pile-cap work for the bridge foundation now underway. The crucial launching-girder work is set to begin in the second week of October, as the civic body works towards its December 2028 completion deadline.

Bhayandar Casting Yard Speeds Up Construction

To fast-track the project, a state-of-the-art casting yard has been set up in Bhayander to manufacture the precast concrete structural components required for the project. 'So far, 60 piles, five pile caps, four piers, pier caps and nine bridge segments have been completed. The site is equipped with advanced construction machinery, with a temporary access bridge already operational," said an official of BMC's Bridge department.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the casting yard on Saturday, reviewing the precast component manufacturing process, project progress, quality-control measures, machinery and other key facilities. He directed officials to expedite land acquisition by prioritising critical parcels and coordinating with the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and other agencies. Bangar also stressed strict adherence to safety SOPs, proper site barricading and timely, quality execution of the works.

Travel Time Expected To Reduce Significantly

The mega project spans around 60 km, including interchanges and connector roads, and will link Versova and Bhayandar through a coastal road corridor. The project is divided into seven packages—A, B, C, D, E, F and the DBLR. The DBLR section spans approximately 5.135 km and includes a mix of elevated roads, roads on stilts through mangrove areas, elevated structures across the creek and salt-pan land, connector roads, interchanges and flyovers. Its 3.83-km-long, 45-metre-wide main elevated road forms the final stretch of the coastal road. The project is expected to slash travel time between Versova and Bhayandar from 90–120 minutes to just 15–20 minutes, at an estimated total cost of Rs. 20,000 crore.

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