Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: 100 Trees In Charkop To Be Replanted Within Locality

Coastal Road North project site in Charkop, Sector 8 | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Around 100 trees affected by the upcoming Coastal Road North project in Charkop, Sector 8, Kandivali West, which were removed and earmarked for transplantation outside Mumbai, will be replanted within the locality.

This is one such initiative, made possible through the efforts of local environmental activists, BMC and MHADA officials, and is being viewed by locals as a major achievement in maintaining green cover in project-affected areas.

The first phase of the initiative will begin at Datta Guru Udyan on Wednesday at 10.30 am. The other two locations shortlisted for re-transplantation, after obtaining the necessary permissions, are a plot adjoining the pond and the premises outside K. B. Patil School, all in Sector 8, Charkop.

“The trees were removed and kept at Powai. I was awaiting the permissions. Now I got the NOCs to transplant the same 98 trees at different spots at Charkop to restore our greenery. On Wednesday, the huge trees will be brought back to Charkop for transplantation. I thank MHADA officials for allowing the space in a garden to transplant the trees,” said Mili Shetty, a local resident and environmental activist.

Trees To Be Replanted Within Charkop

The initiative aims to preserve the area's green cover despite infrastructure development and protect habitats for birds and other urban wildlife. Re-transplanting the trees within the neighbourhood would also help retain the area's existing greenery rather than relocating them outside the city.

Coastal Road Project Impacts Mangroves

The Coastal Road North project, also known as the Versova-Bhayandar Link Road, is Phase II of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. The massive project requires the diversion of 103.6554 hectares of forest (mangrove) land and impacts over 45,000 mangroves.

The compensatory afforestation of 1.37 lakh mangroves will be carried out on a total of 255 hectares of land outside Mumbai.

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The BMC received Stage II clearance, the final approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in July, while the BMC’s Tree Authority approved the cutting of around 1,900 trees for the project in June. This allowed the authorities to speed up mangrove and tree removal and construction activities, with the aim of completing the project by December 2028.

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