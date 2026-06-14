'Mumbai Coastal Road North Likely To Be Ready By December 2028': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The north section of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project will be completed by December 2028, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. "Today, 60 per cent of Mumbai’s traffic passes via the Western Express Highway, and to reduce the pressure on it, we are preparing a signal-free road from Nariman Point to Bhayandar. Our effort is that this entire project will be completed by October-November or December 2028,” the CM speaking with the media after visiting the project site.

Fadnavis inspected the ongoing project work of the Versova Bhayandar Link Road (Coastal Road North), and was accompanied by Mayor Ritu Tawde, gaurdian minister Ashish Shelar, MLA Ameet Satam along with senior BMC officials.

Once the project is completed, it will provide seamless connectivity between Nariman Point in south Mumbai and Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The north section of the Coastal Road will connect Versova with Bhayandar, while the southern section, which was inaugurated in 2024, connects Nariman Point with Bandra Worli Sea Link. "The work of the Bandra to Versova connector is progressing rapidly and the government aims to complete it by March 2028", the CM added.

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Addressing concerns over mangrove loss for the Coastal Road project, Fadnavis said Maharashtra and the MMR were unique in recording an increase in mangrove cover.

"Maharashtra is the only state, and Mumbai and the MMR are the only region, where the Forest Survey of India has recorded an increase in mangrove cover. This is because the Maharashtra government has continuously undertaken mangrove plantations, created mangrove parks and ensured their conservation,” he said, adding that even when some mangroves have to be shifted or removed for such vital infrastructure projects, Maharashtra remains number one in mangrove conservation.



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