Mumbai Coastal Road Mishap: Food Inspector's Car Overturns In Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unhurt (Video)

Food Inspector's Car Overturns In Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel |

Mumbai: A car overturned around 7 PM on the evening of June 13 inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road. The driver, identified as Vikas Sonawane, informed the police that he is currently posted as a Food Inspector in Kolhapur and was heading to Mantralaya for a meeting.

Sonawane stated that upon entering the tunnel, he noticed water on the road and applied the brakes, which caused the car to skid and collide with the tunnel wall before overturning. He was alone in the vehicle at the time and escaped unhurt.

The overturned vehicle was promptly moved aside, and traffic resumed without disruption. The police have initiated legal procedures to register a formal complaint regarding the incident.