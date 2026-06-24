Mumbai Coastal Road Gardens Project: Plantation Of 15,000 Trees To Begin Post-Monsoon

Thousands of tree saplings kept for coast road plantation at Worli | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 24: The plantations for the Coastal Road Gardens project — the landscaping of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road South — will begin post-monsoon.

"The Reliance Foundation has brought on site 15,000 saplings, which will be planted in the Worli stretch. The plantation is likely to begin in December after the Municipal Commissioner's approval to the final design plan with timeline," a senior BMC officer privy to the project said.

"Total 60,000 trees will be planted in the landscaping project, which will be done in phases. We are also working on ground level with soil to prepare the land for plantations and handover to Reliance. But the work can be started only after the BMC Commissioner's approval. The final design plan will be presented to the Commissioner soon. Till then, the saplings will be on site and will grow during the monsoon," the officer added.

In the next phase, 8,500 trees are planned to be planted in the Amarsons and Priyadarshini Park stretch of the Coastal Road, the officer said.

Thousands of tree saplings kept for coast road plantation at Worli | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

60,000 Trees Planned In Phases

The Coastal Road Gardens project was officially announced by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani last year. In a recently held annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Ambani said that a world-class team of ecologists and engineers are working on a master plan for Coastal Road Gardens and initial work has commenced.

"Spread across 130 acres, these gardens will be home to around 60,000 trees, shaping a vast new green lung for Mumbai, and will be a hub of flora and fauna," she added.

Ground Preparation Underway

Before handing over the land to Reliance for landscaping and plantations, the BMC is carrying out ground levelling through the filling of sub-granular base and murum ranging from 600 mm to 900 mm in height.

The FPJ had reported on February 23 that within three seasons, the Coastal Road Gardens will be ready on reclaimed land alongside Mumbai Coastal Road South. The plan is to develop "A Green Necklace" ahead of Marine Drive's Queen's Necklace.

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The timeline was announced by then BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during a citizens' dialogue held by the South Mumbai Residents Association, where a draft concept plan of the Coastal Road Gardens was unveiled.

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