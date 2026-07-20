 Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: Speeding Porsche Rams Car, 8-Year-Old Injured; Driver Booked For Rash Driving
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Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: Speeding Porsche Rams Car, 8-Year-Old Injured; Driver Booked For Rash Driving

A speeding Porsche crashed into a divider and rammed another car on Mumbai's Coastal Road after the driver allegedly lost control on Sunday morning. An eight-year-old boy travelling in the other vehicle was injured. The driver, Vijay Pandey, has been booked for rash and dangerous driving, while police are examining CCTV footage to determine the exact cause and speed of the vehicle.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: Speeding Porsche Rams Car, 8-Year-Old Injured; Driver Booked For Rash Driving
Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: Speeding Porsche Rams Car, 8-Year-Old Injured; Driver Booked For Rash Driving | X / IANS

Mumbai: A speeding Porsche crashed into a road divider and rammed into another car on Coastal Road after the driver allegedly lost control of the luxury vehicle on Sunday morning, leaving an eightyear-old boy injured, police said. The accident, which took place at around 8.30am, briefly disrupted the traffic.

Porsche driver Vijay Pandey and his co-passenger escaped without serious injuries as the vehicle’s airbags deployed immediately upon impact. The injured boy was travelling in another car. The crash caused extensive damage to the front portion of the luxury car. Police later removed the damaged vehicle from the road to restore traffic.

Pandey has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and other relevant provisions. Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act has also been added to the case. A preliminary investigation indicates that overspeeding caused the driver to lose Porsche's control.

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Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident. Pandey is being questioned, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident comes just days after a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel on July 15, triggering panic among motorists and disrupting traffic.

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