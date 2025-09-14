Mumbai Coastal Road Already Dirty: People Spit & Litter Just A Month After Opening | PICS

Mumbai’s newly opened Coastal Road promenade, stretching 7.5 km from Marine Lines to Worli, has quickly become a hotspot for locals and tourists seeking scenic waterfront views, jogging paths, and cycling tracks. However, the promenade is facing an unexpected challenge of widespread spitting and littering.

Visitors and social media users have been quick to highlight the issue. One Instagram user sarcastically remarked, “Ah yes, the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade just opened — and we’ve already begun testing how fast we can ruin it. Civic sense, what’s that?” The comment reflects a growing frustration among citizens at the lack of public responsibility in maintaining the city’s newest public space.

Many netizens have urged stricter rules to protect the promenade. Calls for bans on pan masala and gutka, often associated with spitting, have grown louder. One user wrote, “Get CCTV footage, track them down and start caning and penalising like Singapore. Only way to discipline our people.” Another added, “Stop selling pan masala, gutkha, tambaku. Public spaces should not be devalued like this.”

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has installed bio-toilets and increased the number of dustbins along the promenade. Officials hope these measures will encourage proper waste disposal and improve hygiene. The promenade, developed under the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, features landscaped green areas, native coastal vegetation, shaded seating, and cycling tracks, designed as an eco-conscious recreational and fitness space.

While authorities can provide dustbins and toilets, the responsibility to keep the promenade clean rests with visitors. Simple acts like avoiding spitting and disposing of waste properly can preserve the charm of this waterfront space.

The sarcastic social media post and widespread complaints serve as a reminder that civic sense is just as crucial as infrastructure. With cooperation from both citizens and the BMC, the Coastal Road promenade can remain a clean, vibrant, and inviting destination, free from spit marks and litter, for years to come.