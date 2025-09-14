 Mumbai Coastal Road Already Dirty: People Spit & Litter Just A Month After Opening | PICS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Coastal Road Already Dirty: People Spit & Litter Just A Month After Opening | PICS

Mumbai Coastal Road Already Dirty: People Spit & Litter Just A Month After Opening | PICS

Mumbai’s newly opened Coastal Road promenade, stretching 7.5 km from Marine Lines to Worli, has quickly become a hotspot for locals and tourists seeking scenic waterfront views, jogging paths, and cycling tracks. However, the promenade is facing an unexpected challenge of widespread spitting and littering.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai’s newly opened Coastal Road promenade, stretching 7.5 km from Marine Lines to Worli, has quickly become a hotspot for locals and tourists seeking scenic waterfront views, jogging paths, and cycling tracks. However, the promenade is facing an unexpected challenge of widespread spitting and littering.

Visitors and social media users have been quick to highlight the issue. One Instagram user sarcastically remarked, “Ah yes, the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade just opened — and we’ve already begun testing how fast we can ruin it. Civic sense, what’s that?” The comment reflects a growing frustration among citizens at the lack of public responsibility in maintaining the city’s newest public space.

Many netizens have urged stricter rules to protect the promenade. Calls for bans on pan masala and gutka, often associated with spitting, have grown louder. One user wrote, “Get CCTV footage, track them down and start caning and penalising like Singapore. Only way to discipline our people.” Another added, “Stop selling pan masala, gutkha, tambaku. Public spaces should not be devalued like this.”

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has installed bio-toilets and increased the number of dustbins along the promenade. Officials hope these measures will encourage proper waste disposal and improve hygiene. The promenade, developed under the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, features landscaped green areas, native coastal vegetation, shaded seating, and cycling tracks, designed as an eco-conscious recreational and fitness space.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

While authorities can provide dustbins and toilets, the responsibility to keep the promenade clean rests with visitors. Simple acts like avoiding spitting and disposing of waste properly can preserve the charm of this waterfront space.

Read Also
BMC Awards ₹89 Crore Contract For Mumbai Coastal Road Maintenance, Promenade And Open Spaces...
article-image

The sarcastic social media post and widespread complaints serve as a reminder that civic sense is just as crucial as infrastructure. With cooperation from both citizens and the BMC, the Coastal Road promenade can remain a clean, vibrant, and inviting destination, free from spit marks and litter, for years to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast