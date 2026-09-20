 Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Speeding BMW Kills 3, Leaves 2 Critically Injured; Driver Detained
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Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Speeding BMW Kills 3, Leaves 2 Critically Injured; Driver Detained

A speeding BMW allegedly hit five people on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, killing three on the spot and leaving two critically injured. Police have detained the driver for questioning.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Speeding BMW Kills 3, Leaves 2 Critically Injured; Driver Detained
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Speeding BMW Kills 3, Leaves 2 Critically Injured; Driver Detained | Representational Image

A speeding BMW car allegedly rammed into five people on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, killing three on the spot and leaving two others seriously injured.

According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when the incident occurred. The police have detained the accused driver and are questioning him in connection with the crash.

The two injured victims have been rushed to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Both are reported to be in critical condition.

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The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

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