Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Major Pile-Up As Speeding SUV Rams Into Stationary Vehicles, Catches Fire After Impact | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: A major accident involving five to six vehicles was reported on Mumbai's Coastal Road late Thursday night, triggering panic after a Mahindra SUV caught fire following a collision.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 3 am on the Nariman Point-to-Worli carriageway. Initially, two cars collided, following which several vehicles stopped at the spot.

Meanwhile, a speeding Mahindra SUV allegedly went out of control and rammed into the stationary vehicles from behind with great force. The impact caused the SUV to catch fire, triggering panic among motorists.

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Soon after receiving information, fire brigade personnel and local police rushed to the spot. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

Fortunately, all occupants survived the incident, although a few sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Traffic movement on the Coastal Road was disrupted for nearly one-and-a-half hours following the incident before being restored.

Further legal action in the matter is being taken by the local police.