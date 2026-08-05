Mumbai Coastal Gardens To Feature 11 Ticketed Zones With 18 Recreational Attractions Across Coastal Road | AI

Mumbai: From forest toy train and bird trail to light & sound show, art forest, aquatic display and various sports courts; the Mumbai Coastal Gardens and Promenade, the landscaping project on the Coastal Road reclaimed land will have 11 ticketed zones with 18 different recreational activities. The ticketed zones range from area of 0.24 acres to 6 acres in six different zones starting from Napeansea Road to Worli.

Supreme Court Order Clears Limited Ticketed Access

The plan is outlined in the revised masterplan and concept design dated July 17 submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to the BMC after the Supreme Court clarified on June 6 that upto 15% of the project area can be used for recreational activities/ticketed access control, and remaining will be free for public access.

As per BMC officials, the revised plan will be taken up this week by the landscaping committee for scrutiny, recommendations and remarks, and will be forwarded to the municipal commissioner for final approval. The committee consists of deputy municipal commissioner (gardens), additional municipal commissioners of D and G-South wards and chief engineer Coastal Road department. "As the BMC committee will also oversee the project, our aim will be that the prices for the ticketed zones be as nominal as possible so that maximum people can access it," the official added.

Project Envisioned as Mumbai’s New Green Public Landmark

Accordingly to the revised masterplan and concept design, the project is divided into six zones from Napeansea Road to Worli, with a aim of creating a green lung for Mumbai, an iconic landmark and inclusive public destination for Mumbai.

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Apart from 60,000 tree plantations, of which around 15,000 are planted this monsoon, the Mumbai Coastal Gardens will have 7.6 km end-to-end pathway, 15 city-side entrances, 20+ courts and fields, three cultural gathering areas, two pet parks and renewable energy integration. Around 65 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road will be used for the project.

As per officials, the project is expected to be completed in three years. The Coastal Road landscaping is around Rs 400 crore project done under the corporate social responsibility. After express of interest floated, the project was awarded to RIL. Last August, Reliance Foundation's head, Nita Ambani officialy announced the project as Coastal Gardens.

18 recreational activities proposed in the 11 ticketed zones of Mumbai Coastal Gardens-

1.Aquatic Display

2.Bird Trail

3.Children's Play Area

4.Forest Toy Train

5.Sports Courts

6.Art Forest

7.Volleyball Court

8.Turf Football

9.Confluence Court

10.Baseketball Court

11.Tennis Court

12.Pickleball Court

13.Light & Sound Show

14.Event Plaza

15.Parkour Gym

16.Children's Play area

17.Iconic Obervation deck

18.Garden Lawn

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