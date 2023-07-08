Mumbai: Coaching Academy Employee Booked For Molesting 21-yr-old Interviewee

Representational image |

A 40-year-old man, who works at a coaching academy, was booked for allegedly molesting a woman who had turned up for the interview. The accused, Sagar alias Dadarao Sakhare, who hails from Yavatmal district and lives in Kandivali, claims to be an actor.

In her July 7 complaint to the Andheri police, the 21-year-old woman said that she had recently completed her graduation and was looking for a job for which she had uploaded her resume on the Work India app. Through the app, she found information about a receptionist vacancy at the Pioneer Academy located in Andheri East. The academy specialises in MPSC coaching. She called the number provided in the advertisement and spoke to the accused, who asked her to come for an interview.

Interviewer behaved inappropriately

On July 6, at around 1.45pm, the aggrieved went for the interview. After arriving there, she met a woman who directed her to the cabin of the accused. He informed her that the vacancy had been cancelled and he had been transferred to the Borivali Branch. Suddenly, the accused began asking personal questions while inappropriately touching her hand and cheeks during the conversation.

He went on to the extent of questioning the woman about her boyfriend and her sex life. He assured her that he was there to “protect her from the world” and suggested continuing their conversation on WhatsApp. After forcibly giving his contact details, he said that they should meet often as much couldn't be discussed over the phone.

Shocked by the incident, the victim immediately called her friend and later informed her aunt. Her family accompanied her to the police station.