Caught On Camera: Civic Officer Molests Woman Employee In UP’s Shahjahanpur; Hindutva Outfits Demand Action

In a CCTV footage that is going viral on social media, a municipal clerk from UP's Shahjahanpur Municipality office can be seen molesting a woman employee.

According to news reports, as the matter came to light after the video went viral, the municipality chairman sought clarification from both the employees. In addition to this, further action is being taken in the matter by the authoritites.

In the video posted on Twitter, the man, identified as Babu Shafiq alias Gaffar, can be seen pulling the woman's hand towards himself as she tries to move back. He then put his arms around her waist and pulls her closer to him. After a brief moment of staying closer, as if frozen, the woman walks out of the room.

Watch the video here:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal react

Owing to the religious identity of the municipal officer, soon after the video went viral, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded action. As per reports, Bajrang Dal has said that in many places in Shahjahanpur "jihadi" people are making Hindu women and girls their victims. The Hindutva outfits have warned of action is action is not taken against the municipal officer.

Meanwhile, Gaffar has labelled the widely circulating video as fake with the intention to malign his image.