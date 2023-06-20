WATCH: Youth Survives Fall From Speeding Train At UP's Shahjahanpur Railway Station, Gets Dragged But Stands Up Unhurt

In a miraculous incident at Shahjahanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, a young man survived a fall from a speeding express train.

The incident unfolded as the train was zooming along at a speed of approximately 120 km/h, causing the youth to lose his balance and tumble onto the platform below.

Surprisingly, despite being dragged along the platform for a considerable distance, nothing happened to him and he stood up unhurt. Eyewitnesses at the station were left in awe as they watched the dramatic scene unfold.

The youth's miraculous survival has left many amazed on social media.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bhopal: Kerala Man Falls To Death From Moving Train In Misrod