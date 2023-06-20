 WATCH: Youth Survives Fall From Speeding Train At UP's Shahjahanpur Railway Station, Gets Dragged But Stands Up Unhurt
Eyewitnesses at the station were left in awe as they watched the dramatic scene unfold.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

In a miraculous incident at Shahjahanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, a young man survived a fall from a speeding express train. 

The incident unfolded as the train was zooming along at a speed of approximately 120 km/h, causing the youth to lose his balance and tumble onto the platform below.

Surprisingly, despite being dragged along the platform for a considerable distance, nothing happened to him and he stood up unhurt. Eyewitnesses at the station were left in awe as they watched the dramatic scene unfold. 

The youth's miraculous survival has left many amazed on social media.

Watch the video here:

article-image

