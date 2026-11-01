Mumbai CNG Price Hike: Rates Reach ₹90 Per Kg After Latest ₹1 Increase, Auto And Taxi Operators Warn Of Fare Pressure | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: CNG prices in Mumbai have increased by ₹8 per kg since April, with the latest ₹1 per kg hike coming into effect from midnight on October 31. The repeated price revisions have increased the operating burden on autorickshaw and taxi operators and could put pressure on fares if fuel costs continue to rise.

Mahanagar Gas Cites Rising International Gas Prices

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) attributed the latest increase to higher input gas costs, including imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), whose prices are linked to international gas indices. The company said the rise in international gas prices has pushed up its cost of sourcing gas.

The latest revision takes the price of CNG to ₹90 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas. This is the fifth increase this year. CNG prices were raised by ₹1 per kg on April 12, ₹2 on May 14, ₹2 on May 30, ₹2 on September 1, ₹1 on October 1 and ₹1 on 31 October.

Auto Union President Flags Rising Operating Costs

Thampi Kurien, president of an auto-rickshaw union, said the latest increase has added burden on operating costs. He said the overall additional burden is around 16 paise, while the earlier calculation was around 66 paise per kilometre.

“With the increase in cng prices , there is an estimated impact of around ₹4 on fares,” Kurien said. He added that if CNG prices rise further and result in a 25 per cent increase in overall operating costs, the union may seek a fare revision within six months, subject to certain conditions.

For commuters, the repeated increase is significant as CNG is widely used by autorickshaws, taxis and other commercial vehicles across Mumbai and adjoining areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/