XELIX Onboards 70 Dermatologists And Plastic Surgeons To Improve Access To Skin, Hair And Aesthetic Care | AI

Mumbai: Digital healthcare platform XELIX has onboarded 70 dermatologists and plastic surgeons to help people find qualified specialists for skin, hair and aesthetic concerns, aiming to simplify access to professional consultations and encourage informed treatment decisions.

Platform Offers Specialist Profiles For Various Skin And Hair Concerns

The platform brings together doctors from different specialities, allowing users to explore their profiles and services based on specific concerns such as acne, pigmentation, hair loss, skin rejuvenation and other aesthetic treatments.

The initiative comes amid growing interest in cosmetic procedures and skin and hair treatments, driven partly by social media trends and online information. However, the increasing availability of treatment options has also raised concerns about people relying on unverified advice or choosing procedures without proper medical assessment.

XELIX Aims To Connect Users With Qualified Medical Professionals

XELIX aims to address this gap by providing a single platform where users can discover qualified medical professionals and explore suitable treatment options.

Dr Rahul Sawakhande, CEO of Aakaar Medical Technologies, said the platform aims to simplify the process of finding the right professional by bringing qualified dermatologists and plastic surgeons together.

Platform Seeks To Encourage Informed Treatment Decisions

"With 70 experts already onboarded, we hope to help users explore their treatment options, find the right specialist for their needs, and make informed decisions about their care," he said.

Dr Radha Gupta, dermatologist and aesthetic medicine specialist, emphasised the importance of consulting qualified professionals rather than relying solely on social media trends or home remedies.

She said skin and hair concerns can have different underlying causes, and treatments suitable for one individual may not necessarily work for another. A proper medical evaluation is therefore essential to determine the appropriate treatment and set realistic expectations.

XELIX plans to expand its network of specialists, with the aim of making professional dermatological and aesthetic care more accessible.

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