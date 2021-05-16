Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray urges family doctors to join fight against COVID 19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to doctors who serve as family physicians to join the state's fight against COVID-19 and advise their patients under home isolation about the right treatment protocols. Days after he launched MY Doctor (Majha Doctor) campaign, Thackeray during a virtual interaction with a record 17,500 private medical practitioners up to the primary health care centres across the state and members of the state COVID-19 task force said patients trust their family doctors more than anyone else.

‘’The treatment protocols of COVID-19 patients in home isolation can be managed more effectively if their family physicians join the battle against the viral infection," the chief minister said. He said family physicians can evaluate the COVID-19 patient's condition, co-morbidities and oxygen level during home isolation and guide them effectively regarding the need for hospitalisation.

"If the asymptomatic patients in home isolation are treated effectively, it would help reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate," he said.

Thackeray urged family doctors, who will be part of the My Doctor campaign, to extend their services. ‘’My Doctors should visit the hospital at least once a day at their nearest Covid Care Center so that the government will get support but the patients will also be happy to see a doctor from their area,’’ he noted.

He said family doctors should also take into account the increasing sugar level of COVID-19 patients and how it can be restricted. He appealed to family doctors in the state to join the COVID-19 care centres in their vicinity as consultants.

State COVID-19 task force member Sanjay Oak stressed on the need to ensure hygiene in oxygen pipes and concentrators as well as during home quarantine of patients with uncontrolled co-morbidities to prevent other infections.

Another task force member Shashank Joshi spoke about how home care was crucial and of critical importance for patients.