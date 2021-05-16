Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks family doctors to join fight against COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to doctors who serve as family physicians to join the state's fight against COVID-19 and advise their patients under home isolation about the right treatment protocols.

During a virtual interaction with private medical practitioners and members of the state COVID-19 task force, Thackeray said patients trust their family doctors more than anyone else.

"The treatment protocols of COVID-19 patients in home isolation can be managed more effectively if their family physicians join the battle against the viral infection," the chief minister said.

He said family physicians can evaluate the COVID-19 patient's condition, co-morbidities and oxygen level during home isolation and guide them effectively regarding the need for hospitalisation.

"If the asymptomatic patients in home isolation are treated effectively, it would help reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate," he said.

He said family doctors should also take into account the increased sugar level of COVID-19 patients and how it can be restricted.

He appealed to family doctors in the state to join the COVID-19 care centres in their vicinity as consultants.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force member Sanjay Oak stressed the need to ensure hygiene in oxygen pipes and concentrators as well as during home quarantine, patients with uncontrolled co-morbidities to prevent other infections.

Another task force member Shashank Joshi spoke about how home care was crucial and of critical importance for patients.

Thackeray had last week also stressed the role of private doctors, especially family physicians, in the fight against COVID-19, saying they can help in early diagnosis of the infection in their patients and facilitate timely treatment for them.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 34,848 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 53,44,063, while 960 deaths pushed the toll to 80,512, as per the state health department.