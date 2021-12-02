Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged from hospital after successful spine surgery

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been discharged from the hospital today after he underwent spine surgery on November 22.

He underwent the surgery on November 22 and was undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:23 AM IST