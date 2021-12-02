e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:23 AM IST

Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged from hospital after successful spine surgery

Earlier in November, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged from hospital after successful spine surgery | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been discharged from the hospital today after he underwent spine surgery on November 22.

He underwent the surgery on November 22 and was undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
