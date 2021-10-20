Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks BMC to act tough against illegal constructions

In the run-up to the BMC elections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the civic body officers to curb unauthorised constructions and take strict action against the culprits. The CM assured BMC officers of all the necessary support so that they do not succumb to any pressure and act accordingly.

He also asked the BMC officials to conduct a tender process for road repairs in a transparent way so that no one can raise any objection against it.

Thackeray’s directives at the meeting with the BMC officials are important especially when Shiv Sena’s estranged ally BJP has been stepping up attacks over the soaring unauthorised constructions and the alleged corruption in the BMC. The BJP has already launched Mission 2022 with a resolve to win the mayoral elections while Shiv Sena is gearing up to take on BJP by projecting its pro-development image.

Thackeray also referred to the dumping of debris along the eastern and western highways. He directed the BMC administration to install cameras and take immediate action against those responsible.

Lauding the BMC for its efforts in managing Covid-19 in the city, the CM said 'Mumbai model' was praised worldwide.

The CM said: "Just like we have assigned ward-wise teams for daily cleaning, we should also appoint teams for debris and see how the construction waste, stone-brick soil can be picked up immediately.’’

Keeping in mind the festive season including Diwali, the CM warned civic officials that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. He said: "In the UK, covid infection is on the rise again. Hospitals are filling up with patients back there, I have also talked to some of the doctors there and you have to be careful too.’’

The CM added: "Outbreaks of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya have also been reported during the monsoon season and we must be very careful to prevent the spread of these diseases."

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:09 PM IST