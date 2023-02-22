Mumbai: CM Shinde’s MLAs demand cabinet expansion | ANI

Mumbai: MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp have again raised the issue of cabinet expansion. Waiting in line for six months now, four MLAs met him personally but were asked to remain patient a bit longer.

After the Election Commission gave a verdict in favour of the Shinde camp, MLAs are feeling a bit more relieved. They were earlier tense because of constant jibes of ‘gaddar’ (traitors) from the Thackeray camp in their constituencies. Sources said now they can say that they are with the real Shiv Sena.

1st expansion took place on Aug 18

In this backdrop, they are also hoping for the much needed cabinet expansion. The Shinde cabinet’s first expansion took place on Aug 18, 2022. That time, he told his supporter MLAs that he will go for another expansion soon. However, it hasn’t happened. His close aides said the CM was waiting for a decision in the case of party name and symbol with the Election Commission.

Now wishful MLAs have again started lobbying for cabinet berths. One of CM’s close aides said, “Since the EC order came on Friday, more than four MLAs have come to Shinde ji asking for cabinet expansion. They are suggesting a delay won’t help them in their constituencies.”

The issue of cabinet expansion was also discussed in groups when party leaders met for the first national executive on Tuesday. Assembly polls are still 20 months away, but there will be local body polls as well and the General Elections. At least eight months will go in the code of conduct. In such cases, new ministers will get only a year to work.

