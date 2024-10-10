Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate ₹1,000 Crore Development Projects On October 10 Ahead Of Assembly Elections

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Ahead of the state assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to inaugurate and perform bhoomi pujan for several projects worth over a thousand crores on October 10. (Thursday).

These projects include enhancements to the surroundings of the Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temple precincts, a major facelift to the iconic Haji Ali Dargah, the revamp of Fashion Street, a food truck area at Budhwar Park, and beautification efforts in various locations.

The main event is set to take place at the proposed Marathi Language Bhavan located on Churni Marg. The event will be attended by state Legislative Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister for the city Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister for the suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, as well as other political representatives and civic officials.

With the model code of conduct for the assembly elections expected to be announced soon, the state government has expedited the groundbreaking ceremony. The list includes the improvement of Mumbadevi temple precinct using natural materials, such as stones and basalt. The project will feature designated spaces for rituals, including mundan ceremonies and havans, as well as enhanced areas for better crowd management. "The detailed project report for the initiative is ready, and a tender will soon be invited for the work, with an estimated cost of Rs. 150 crores," said a civic source.

Additionally, there will be improvements to the Mahalaxmi temple precinct, involving a new building, enhanced connectivity, and upgraded visitor facilities, with a total investment of Rs. 25 crores. The proposed facelift for the Haji Ali Dargah involves constructing two retaining walls, each 264 meters in length, on either side of the pathway, along with a rock armor bund. Additionally, the height of the pathway will be raised to seven meters.

List of some projects:

Groundbreaking Ceremonies:

Jagannath Shankarshet Memorial (Antop Hill)

Bhagojirao Keer Memorial (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park)

Beautification of Mahim Koliwada promenade and retaining walls.

Footpath beautification along Gen. Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg.

Public Toilets Construction:

Locations: Vidhan Bhavan, Lion Gate, K.B. Patil Marg, Fashion Street, Banganga, Walkeshwar, Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Mahim beach.

Inaugurations:

'Pink Toilet' at Nagar Chowk, Fashion Street, Grant Road Railway Station

Terrace gardens and CCTV installations in 103 civic schools.

Police housing in Naigaon, Worli, Colaba, Mahim, Byculla, Shivadi, Sion.