Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde to flag off trial run of Mumbai Metro 3 on Tuesday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flag off the first trial run of Mumbai Metro 3 Colaba Bandra SEEPZ at Sariput Nagar in Aarey where the temporary car shed has been constructed for assembly metro car rakes. The trial run will be held inside a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is currently engaged in the execution of the 33.5 km underground Mumbai Metro 3 corridor.

According to MMRCL, the tests will be conducted in the tunnels commencing from the temporary facility area. He said that the trial could go on for over three-six months, adding that the trains will be tested on various parameters including speed, oscillation, and emergency break distance during their 10,000km test runs.

The commencement of the trial run starts days after the Maharashtra cabinet on August 10 approved the 44% rise in the project cost of Mumbai Metro 3 at Rs 33,405.82 crore from Rs 23,136 crore, a rise of Rs 10,269.82 crore.

At present 98.6% of the construction of twin tunnels and 82.6% of underground stations have been completed so far. The acquisition of 73.14 hectares of government land and 2.56 hectares of private land has been completed for this project.

Further, nearly 29% of the care shed in Aarey Colony has been completed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the MMRC to do necessary planning for the commissioning of the first phase by 2023.