Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates NaMo 11-Point Programme; Dy CM Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Lodha Skip Function

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the NaMo 11-point programme on Wednesday claiming that the initiative will help reach the benefits of government schemes to every citizen in the state. Every guardian minister should promote the programme in their district on priority, Shinde asserted. The ruling party MLAs and MPs from the suburbs attended from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha attended the programme online.

Similar programmes are to be held in all the districts over the next few days, said Fadnavis. The idea of a combined programme of welfare schemes was conceived by Shinde on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday earlier this year, he added.

Programme aimed at all sections of society

The programme is aimed at all sections of the society, guardian minister Lodha said and added that it is being simultaneously inaugurated at 11 places across Mumbai suburbs and that it will be jointly implemented by the BMC and the District Collector's office.

Persons with disability, labourers, Dalits, school students, sportspersons, women, fishermen and tribals, were the communities that were addressed under the various programs held across Mumbai suburbs today. Apart from these programmes related to solar energy, water availability, beautification and community living too were held to mark the inauguration of Namo 11-point program scheme.