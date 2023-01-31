e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde chairs pre-Budget session; Uddhav faction gives it a miss

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde chairs pre-Budget session; Uddhav faction gives it a miss | Twitter
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday called a special meeting of all the MPs of Maharashtra at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai for discussions ahead of the Union Budget.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Navneet Rana MP, Dhananjay Mahadik BJP MP, Imtiaz Jaleel MP MIM, Narayan Rane MP BJP, Poonam Mahajan MP BJP, Amol Kole MP NCP were all present in the meeting at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai.

Sena [UBT], Congress MPs amiss from the do

Meanwhile, the Sena MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, as well as those of the Congress skipped the Union Budget discussion called for by CM Eknath Shinde.

Discussion on development needed in Maharashtra

Discussions at the meeting centered on the kind of development that is needed more in Maharashtra, and the type of development projects that need to be implemented, and the kind of schemes that are lacking presently.
The MPs put forward their suggestions and opinions on various issues, ranging from a flyover bridge or a dam to be built on a river to a medical college or other such things.

Missing MPs not concerned about Maharastra, BJP leader

BJP MP Dhananjaya Mahadik said, "The Uddhav Thackeray group and Congress MPs did not come to the meeting as they are not concerned about the state." Mahadik said all the MPs were allowed to raise issues pertaining to their respective constituencies at the meeting.

Despite being a part of the Opposition MVA, NCP MP Amol Kolhe attended the meeting. He said, "I opposed my party's decision and attended the meeting so that I can put forward my views on the Budget for my region."  A total of 64 development issues of the state were discussed at the meeting.

