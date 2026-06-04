Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni, Discusses Expansion Plans In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni at his official residence in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4. The CM discussed IKEA India's expansion plans and proposed large-scale investments in the state of Maharashtra.

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Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), CM Fadnavis shared a picture of his meeting with IKEA India CEO and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet and interact with the CEO of IKEA India, Patrik Antoni, at my official residence in Mumbai today. Our discussion centred on IKEA's ongoing expansion in Maharashtra and plans for large-scale investment. Appreciated the company's efforts in collaborating with local artisans."

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA offers affordable, well-designed modern products and solutions for home furnishing products. IKEA entered the Indian market with its first store in Hyderabad on August 9, 2018, in the Hitec City area. Its second Indian store opened in Navi Mumbai in December 2020.

The company later launched its third large-format store, the IKEA Worli City Store in Mumbai, while the fourth store in India opened in Bengaluru on June 22, 2022. Its fifth store was opened in Pune in March 2026.

Maharashtra currently remains a key market for IKEA in India, with major stores in three locations, along with the possibility of further expansion coming in the state.

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