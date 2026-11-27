CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Passport Seva Kendra-Style Property Registration Office; Maharashtra Moves Towards Flat-Wise Ownership Records | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, November 27: Maharashtra's first pilot Model Joint Sub-Registrar Office, modelled on the lines of a Passport Seva Kendra, officially commenced operations at Mafatlal Tower in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the facility by unveiling the plaque and cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, and Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps Ravindra Binwade were present on the occasion.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the premises and reviewed the citizen-centric amenities. The model office integrates government registration services, digital technology, professional customer service, and modern infrastructure under one roof.

CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Model Joint Sub-Registrar Office', established on a pilot basis on the lines of passport offices. During the visit, the CM Fadnavis inspected the office and reviewed the various facilities available. Key features and facilities: ✅ Dedicated reception area ✅ Citizen assistance service ✅ Queue management system ✅ Comfortable waiting area ✅ Appointment-based registration process ✅ Technology-enabled working system ✅ Verification of documents before entry ✅ Indexing and pagination of documents after registration ✅ Stamping and scanning of documents ✅ Uploading documents to the government registration system ✅ Secure management, digital preservation and tracking of records ✅ Guidance to citizens at every stage of registration These facilities will reduce waiting time for citizens and make the property registration process simpler and more transparent. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other dignitaries were present. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज मुंबई येथे पासपोर्ट कार्यालयाच्या धर्तीवर प्रायोगिक तत्त्वावर उभारण्यात आलेल्या 'आदर्श सह दुय्यम निबंधक कार्यालय'चे उदघाटन केले. यावेळी मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी कार्यालयाची पाहणी करून विविध सुविधांची माहिती घेतली. कार्यालयाची वैशिष्ट्ये आणि सुविधा : ✅ स्वतंत्र स्वागत कक्ष ✅ नागरिक सहायता सेवा ✅ रांग व्यवस्थापन यंत्रणा ✅ आरामदायी प्रतीक्षा कक्ष ✅ नियोजित भेटीनुसार नोंदणी प्रक्रिया ✅ तंत्रज्ञानाधारित कार्यपद्धती ✅ प्रवेशापूर्वी कागदपत्रांची पडताळणी ✅ नोंदणीनंतर कागदपत्रांचे अनुक्रमणीकरण व पृष्ठांकन ✅ दस्तऐवजांचे मुद्रांकन आणि स्कॅनिंग ✅ शासकीय नोंदणी प्रणालीमध्ये दस्तऐवज अपलोड करणे ✅ अभिलेखांचे सुरक्षित व्यवस्थापन, डिजिटल जतन व मागोवा ✅ नोंदणीच्या प्रत्येक टप्प्यावर नागरिकांना मार्गदर्शन या सुविधांमुळे नागरिकांचा प्रतीक्षा कालावधी कमी होऊन मालमत्ता नोंदणी प्रक्रिया अधिक सुलभ आणि पारदर्शक होणार आहे. यावेळी मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे, मंत्री मंगलप्रभात लोढा व इतर मान्यवर उपस्थित होते. @Dev_Fadnavis @cbawankule @MPLodha #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 27, 2026

Key features of the facility include appointment-based registration, technology-driven workflows, transparent service delivery, reduced waiting times, and step-by-step guidance for citizens throughout the registration process.

Registration Process And Document Verification

On the day of the scheduled appointment, applicants must arrive with original documents, identity proofs, appointment confirmation, and fee payment receipts. Security personnel at the entrance will verify the appointment slot and documents before entry.

Reception staff will conduct a preliminary check and issue a token through an automated queue management system. Once registration is completed, documents undergo indexing, pagination, stamping, and scanning before being uploaded to the government registration portal—ensuring secure record management, digital preservation, and future accessibility. Following scanning and quality checks, the registered documents and official receipts are handed over to the citizens upon acknowledgement, the government said.

Equipped with a dedicated reception desk, citizen assistance services, a queue management system, and a comfortable waiting lounge, the streamlined workflow is designed to significantly cut down waiting periods and make property registration faster, smoother, and more transparent, the release stated.

Maharashtra Proposes Vertical Property Cards

Earlier, in a major step towards streamlining property ownership and bringing transparency to real estate transactions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday proposed the introduction of Vertical Property Cards (flat-wise Record of Rights) across the state, announced Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Currently, while land ownership in Maharashtra is documented via the 7/12 extract in rural areas and Property Cards in city survey limits, there is no clear, uniform statewide system to independently record the rights of individual apartment owners.

To bridge this gap, the state has drafted the Preparation and Maintenance of Record of Rights and Registers of Apartments in Buildings Rules, 2026, under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Separate Records For Individual Flats

Minister Bawankule told reporters that under the new framework, authorities will first create a primary record for the building and its common areas—such as open spaces and internal roads—followed by independent supplementary records for each eligible flat. Every individual apartment will be assigned a unique identification number. The proposed documentation formats vary by jurisdiction.

For City Survey areas, Form D-1 for the building and Form D-2 for individual flats will be required. In rural and other areas, Form I-A (Village Form 7-C) for the building and Form I-B (Village Form 7-D) for individual flats will be needed.

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Each flat-wise record will capture the apartment number, owner's name, sanctioned area, associated rights, and any existing encumbrances.

Entries will be strictly verified against approved building plans, relevant certificates, and registered documents, remaining within the limits of the final sanctioned layout, said the minister.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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