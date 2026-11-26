CM Devendra Fadnavis directs daily monitoring and faster construction of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed authorities and contractors to expedite the remaining construction of the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill and ensure its completion by 2027.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Sahyadri State Guest House on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the contractor to finalise a revised timeline and submit the updated work plan to the High-Powered Committee, while ordering the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to monitor the project's progress on a daily basis.

Review Of Construction Progress

During the review, officials held detailed discussions regarding the current status of the project, structural steel fabrication, bronze cladding, construction quality, the contractor's additional financial demands and revised completion deadlines.

Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of construction, Fadnavis asserted that delays in the project will not be tolerated and emphasised that stalling work over financial demands is unacceptable.

Stating that fulfilling contractual terms is the contractor's responsibility, he directed officials to assess the agency's capacity and commitment, and consider strict action—including appointing an alternative agency—if necessary.

Financial Verification And Legal Opinion

Addressing the financial aspects of the project, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a thorough technical and financial verification of costs arising from contractual provisions, GST rate revisions, price escalation indices and additional scope of work.

He advised obtaining a legal opinion regarding GST rate changes in accordance with contract terms, and asked officials to examine the proposal of releasing advance funds against a bank guarantee to facilitate the procurement of materials for bronze cladding. All consolidated financial proposals are to be placed before the committee for a decision as per established norms.

Daily Monitoring And Revised Timeline

Fadnavis further mandated that structural steel erection and bronze cladding works be executed in parallel through close coordination. He asked the contractor to submit a revised schedule detailing the deployment of materials, machinery, manpower, fabrication and on-site construction, with clearly defined accountability and timelines for each phase.

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Emphasising that there will be zero compromise on structural quality, safety and stability, the Chief Minister urged all agencies to work in unison to complete this landmark public project on schedule.

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