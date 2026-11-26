Ravindra Chavan addresses BJP workers at a Thane-Konkan divisional workshop in Panvel ahead of ‘Seva Doot Abhiyan’ | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Ravindra Chavan has urged party workers and office-bearers to work in close coordination to ensure the successful execution of the upcoming 'Seva Doot Abhiyan'.

He was addressing party members during a Thane-Konkan divisional workshop held in Panvel as part of the preparations for the nationwide campaign.

The BJP is scheduled to conduct the 'Seva Doot Abhiyan' across the country from December 1 to December 25, 2026. During the divisional workshop, party leaders held detailed discussions regarding the operational methodology, micro-planning and strategies for the effective implementation of the drive on the ground.

Campaign To Reach Every Section Of Society

Speaking at the event, Chavan emphasised that the primary objective of the campaign is to reach every section of society, understand their difficulties and grievances, and provide them with the necessary assistance.

He stated that the initiative also aims to spread awareness about various public welfare schemes launched by the Central and State governments right down to the grassroots level, appealing to all office-bearers and workers to collaborate seamlessly to make the campaign a success.

Also Watch:

Key Leaders Attend Divisional Workshop

The workshop saw a large turnout of key office-bearers and party workers from the Thane and Konkan divisions. Prominent leaders present at the event included State General Secretary MLA Madhavitaai Naik, Member of Parliament Dr. Hemant Savara, Member of Parliament Dhairyashil Patil, MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Pramod Jathar, MLA Vikrant Patil, and BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/