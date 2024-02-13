Mumbai: Club Owners Booked For Playing Songs Without License

Representative Image

The owners of a well-known penthouse club in Kandivali East have been booked for allegedly playing songs of renowned entertainment companies without license and violating the Copyright Act. The accused have been as Vijay Dave and Siddharth Shetty, who jointly own Samarth Caterers Pvt Ltd located in Thakur complex.

As per the case lodged at the Samta Nagar police station on February 10, Tips Industries, Yash Raj Films and Zee Entertainment have appointed Novex Communication to issue ground public performance licenses for their creative products. Accordingly, the firm has been conducting inspections to ensure copyright compliance. During the drive, it was found that Samarth Caterers was illegally playing songs and shooting videos, said the complaint filed by a Novex employee who had visited the club and “discovered” the offence.

Accused Didn't Pay Heed To Notice:

Subsequently, an official from the said firm met Dave and Shetty, requesting them not to play songs without a license, but they didn't desist. Novex then issued a notice, urging the accused to stop illegally using songs. However, the club owners again didn't pay heed, said the complainant.

On February 10, a case was filed against the duo under sections 63 (commission of a criminal offence in copyright), 69 (offences related to copies) and 51 (infringing copy of the work) of the Copyright Act.