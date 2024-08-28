Mumbai: CLSPL, BNMV Trust Ink Deal To Set Up Non-Campus Girls Hostel Within Juhu-Vile Parle Belt

Representative Image | IStock images

Curated Living Solutions Pvt Ltd (CLSPL) and Shree Banbai Nenshi Mahila Vidyalaya (BNMV) Trust have announced a lease deal that sets a new standard for non-campus girl student living in Juhu, Mumbai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Juhu micro market and exemplifies the commitment to providing top tier living spaces for students.

Located on Gulmohar Road amid a bustling student hub, the IVY league house is a first-of-its-kind student housing hostel in terms of size and quality. The purpose-built has a total of 325 beds in its built-up area 1 lakh sf ft. Strategically located within Juhu-Vile Parle belt, the asset signifies the commitment of both BNMV and CLSPL to provide a superior and safe student housing solution.

Real estate consultant, JLL played a vital role in facilitating the collaboration between CLSPL and BNMV Trust



CLSPL, renowned for their expertise in designing, developing, and operating superior student housing accommodations, has been selected as the operator for the state-of-the-art girls' hostel. While the market predominantly holds multiple unorganised PG assets, The Ivy League House challenges the norm by providing a holistic experience through its high-quality hostel.This asset also compliments the vibrant student atmosphere that Juhu is famous for.

Founder & CEO of CLSPL, Jaikishan Challa said, “The Ivy League House, Juhu-Vile Parle, is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional student housing. This landmark deal signifies a new era of off-campus student living, not only in JVPD, Vile Parle but across the country."



Managing Trustee of BNMV Trust, Ramesh Chheda said, “We understand the challenges that girls’ students face when it comes to finding affordable, safe, and comfortable accommodation near their colleges or universities. Our hostel will offer an exemplary living experience for girl students in a safe and empowering environment who are pursuing their educational dreams in the city. We also thank JLL who were instrumental in helping us tying up with Curated Solutions Pvt. Ltd. who have immense expertise and experience in the daily running of the hostel,”



Senior Managing Director – Mumbai MMR & Gujarat, and Head - Alternatives, India, JLL, Karan Singh Sodi said, “This deal is the tipping point for off-campus student housing projects. Student living solutions such as the Ivy League House are the need of the hour in today's rapidly changing education ecosystem. The increasing number of students who migrate for higher education to cities such as Mumbai are constantly on the lookout for sustainable living solutions."

The market for student housing is poised to grow, with even currently there being a deficit of over 7 million beds. With student enrolments slated to rise to over 70 million in higher education and migrant students’ share to be over 40%, the need for formal student housing options beyond installed hostel capacity in institutions will require substantial investments.



Student housing rentals have also seen a steady increase in the post-pandemic period, with an annual growth rate of 10-15%. These positive market trends, along with growing interest from international players to enter the market, only indicate that this sector is set to grow from strength-to-strength.