Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 9

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 94.31 percent on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 98.00 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,6a,996 million litres of water or 94.31 percent on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.00%, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.01 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 100 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 93.92% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.98%, Upper Vaitarna has 82.32%, Bhatsa 96.29%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that moderate rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 35.43 mm, 52.09 mm and 21.21 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.54 metres is expected at 1.21 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.54 metres is likely to occur at 7.25 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:42 PM IST