CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet state disaster management authority as IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and other districts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority at 1 pm against the backdrop of an orange alert issued by IMD in some parts of Maharashtra, the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 and Nipah virus death in Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy torrential rains with thunderstorms in the state from September 5 to 9.

It has also issued an orange alert for Nashik, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri. The effect of rain will be more particularly in Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Konkan. Whereas, Konkan and Central Maharashtra will receive high-intensity rains on September 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, experts have also warned that the third COVID-19 wave might hit the state.

Nipah virus has returned to haunt Kerala with a 12-year old boy on Sunday succumbing to the infection, the first such incident three years after it wrecked havoc in parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of the state.

As Kerala reeled under a daily increase of nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19, the deadly Nipah virus has come as another thorn in its side, prompting the state to further heighten the alertness of its health machinery to prevent an outbreak of a different infection.

Acting swiftly, the state and central governments rushed their teams to Kozhikode to assess the situation in the areas of Chathamangalam Panchayat.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:03 PM IST