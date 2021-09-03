Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 3

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 90.79 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 97.21 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,14,113 million litres of water or 90.79 percent on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.21% with 14,06,987 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 14,18,756 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.89 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 90.25% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.47%, Upper Vaitarna has 79.70%, Bhatsa 91.31%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Friday.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.64 mm, 6.86 mm and 9.66 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.65 metres is expected at 9.57 am and another high tide of 3.07 metres is expected at 9.42 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.10 metres is likely to occur at 4.03 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

