At 132, Mumbai dengue cases see maximum surge in August; Check BMC's report on monsoon-related diseases here

The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday released its report on the number of infections due to monsoon-related diseases and also mentioned steps to prevent them.

Pic Attribution- BMC

According to yearly figures, the number of Malaria cases in the city were 4,357 in 2019 and decreased to 5,007 in 2020. Till August 29, this year, 3,338 Malaria cases were reported in the city.

In all three years, there was a single death due to Malaria, reported in 2020.

Leptospirosis cases showed a steady decrease from 281 cases in 2019 to 240 cases in 2020. Till August 29, this year, 133 Leptospirosis cases were reported in the city.

There were a total of 20 deaths due to Leptospirosis in the last three years- 11, 8 and 1 people died due to the disease in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Dengue cases decreased from 920 in 2019 to 129 cases in 2020 . However, till August 29, this year, 209 dengue cases were reported in the city.

There were a total of six deaths due to Dengue- three each from 2019 and 2020.

H1N1 infected 451 people in 2019 and 44 people in 2020. In 2021, 45 people were infected by the virus.

There were a total of five deaths due to H1N1, all of which were reported in 2019.

According to monthly comparisons, from July , the number of Malaria cases in the city increased from 787 in July 2021 to 790 cases in August 2021.

Similarly, Dengue cases increased from 28 in July to 132 cases in August 2021.

Out of the 132 cases reported, a majority of them were from FS, B and HW wards in Mumbai.

H1N1 cases, however, showed a monthly decrease from 21 in July to 17 cases in August, while the number of infections due to Leptospirosis remained the same i.e 37 cases.

Since the number of dengue cases rise from August and September during monsoons, the BMC urged citizens to take precautions such as using bed nets, window screens and wearing proper clothes in order to avoid mosquito bites.

The civic body also cautioned people against self-medicating and requested them to visit a nearby dispensary in case they show symptoms like fever, headache, rashes, muscle, joint pain.

It further advised citizens to keep their surrounding areas clean to prevent the breeding of larvae.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:20 PM IST