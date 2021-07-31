Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on July 31

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 74.00 percent on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 34.99 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 10,85,189 million litres of water or 74.00 percent (approx) as recorded on Saturday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 34.99 % with 4,99,199 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 12,40,122 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.

Check detailed water level here: