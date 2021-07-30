Mumbai: Class X students plan to give CET a miss

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced that students who appear for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) would be given first preference for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) based on their score. However, some students have chosen not to appear for it, citing the lack of clarity regarding the syllabus and paper pattern as well as less time for preparation.

Girish Das, a student said, "I think most of us are anxious because it is the first time an entrance exam is being conducted for admission to Class 11. I would rather bank on my Class 10 marks instead of attempting an entrance examination in a haste and scoring low marks. I do not want to take the risk."

MSBSHSE said, "Students appearing for the optional CET on August 21 will be given first preference for admission to FYJC based on their CET scores. Once students who appear for the examination secure admission, the admission process for the remaining students will start based on merit as per the marks scored through the Class 10 assessment method.”