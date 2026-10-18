Mumbai: Clash Between Two Shawarma Shops Triggers Chaos In Malad| VIDEO |

Mumbai: A video showing an alleged clash between two shawarma shops in Mumbai’s Malad has surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly triggered chaos in the area, drawing a crowd to the spot.

Police intervene after alleged clash

In the video, members of the two shops are allegedly seen engaging in a physical altercation. Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

The video also shows police officials stepping in to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.

The incident reportedly took place in Malad 5D, where a crowd of onlookers gathered as police took action against members of both shops. Further details about the cause of the clash and the action taken by the police are awaited.

FDA suspends Brijwasi’s licence

In a separate incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Krishnam Retails LLP, the operator of Brijwasi’s in Malad West, with immediate effect after an inspection allegedly revealed deficiencies posing a serious public health risk. The action was part of a statewide festive-season inspection drive led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The FDA also suspended the licence of quick-commerce company Zepto Limited’s premises in Bhandup over alleged serious violations of hygiene and sanitation requirements.

Inspections reveal alleged violations

According to the FDA, the inspection at Brijwasi’s was conducted on October 9, while Zepto’s premises were inspected on October 7. The licence of Zepto’s Bhandup premises was suspended on October 9.

The action against Brijwasi’s was taken under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Zepto’s licence was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Act, read with the relevant licensing regulations.

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