Mumbai: Claiming To Be Shiv Sena (UBT) Office-Bearer, Man Assaults BMC Official

A 45-year-old man, who claims to be a Shiv Sena (UBT) party office-bearer, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a senior BMC employee during the anti-encroachment drive. Anand Pawar identifies himself as Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh or branch head.

Details of complaint

In his complaint lodged at the Mulund police station, Ramesh Salve, who works in the licensing department in the T ward, said that the incident took place on Saturday when he was performing the duty of clearing unauthorised stalls on the road in the Vaishali Nagar area, Mulund West. Outside the Malika Bar, the team found an illegal kiosk and seized the goods in it as per the standard operating procedure, said Salve, adding that he left the spot subsequently. Mid-way, he received a message that someone was blocking the JCB from clearing the path.

Upon going back, he met Pawar who was obstructing the work. Claiming association with Sena (UBT), the accused started abusing Salve and his team for destroying the unauthorised stall. Salve told him to lodge a complaint at the ward office if he had a grievance regarding the action. However, an unyielding Pawar slapped the BMC official.

Salve immediately alerted the Mulund police who reached on spot. Cops added that they tried to disperse the crowd and asked the duo to come to the police station. However, Pawar denied and even yelled at the on-duty officers. The complainant was sent to Agarwal Hospital as he had sustained injuries on his face.

Case filed against Pawar

A case has filed against Pawar under the Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in discharge of his or her duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his or her duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Senior Inspector Ajay Joshi said that the accused has been sent notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, asking him to appear at the police station every day till the investigation continues.