Mumbai CJP Plans October 2 Protest Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation, Warns Of Nationwide Agitation | PTI

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and threatened to launch protests across the country if the demand is not met. Speaking at an interaction with the media, Dipke said the CJP would stage a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 2 seeking Kumar’s resignation. He also demanded that a criminal case be registered against the CEC.

“CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” Dipke said, adding that the protests would continue until he steps down.

Protests planned across states

He said demonstrations would subsequently be held in Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If Kumar does not resign, the party plans to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from the end of October, he said.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "Tomorrow we will begin our protest in Mumbai to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Our demands are that he face criminal charges, that the SIR be frozen, that elections be conducted using the 2025 electoral rolls, and that an independent… pic.twitter.com/KAqzFjM5Pd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2026

Dipke also demanded that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner be made through a transparent process with the participation of civil society. He called for the 2025 electoral roll to be frozen, alleging that it should not be subjected to any further changes.

Dipke takes swipe at Fadnavis

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dipke said any attempt to arrest protesters during the Mumbai agitation would be a “mistake”. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, “Do not repeat the mistake Amit Shah made on July 20. If you want to arrest us, do it now.”

Dipke claimed that crores of voters had been excluded from electoral rolls since 2023 and said the issue would bring people onto the streets across the country. He demanded that elections be conducted on the basis of the 2005 voter list.

Allegations over electoral process

He alleged that public confidence in the electoral process had eroded and accused the government of deciding who should remain on the voters’ list. He also alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning independently, while making strong allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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“If I am sent to jail, I will return. We will launch a nationwide agitation demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” Dipke said. When he was asked about denial of police permission to protest, Dipke said, “If Devendra Fadnavis can hold election rallies at Shivaji Park, why can't CJP hold the protest?”

MNS, Sena (UBT) plan morcha

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are also scheduled to take out a morcha against the Election Commission in Mumbai on October 4.

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