Mumbai Civic Update: Minister Ashish Shelar Directs BMC To Use AI For Transparent Tender Monitoring And Paperless Administration

Minister Ashish Shelar chairs a high-level meeting on expanding AI-driven systems in BMC operations to improve transparency and governance | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai, May 6: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Ashish Shelar, on Wednesday directed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology must be used to make the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tendering process free from human intervention, thereby ensuring greater transparency.

He underlined that AI-driven systems will enable monitoring of ‘variations’ in tenders and significantly strengthen the efficiency and accountability of project execution.

Convened a key meeting with public representatives and officials from various government departments to assess ongoing development works in the Vandre West Assembly constituency. The following decisions and directions were taken:https://t.co/0DhcZA0qbQ redevelop the old H-West… pic.twitter.com/zGFF3mNHob — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) May 6, 2026

Following the State Cabinet’s approval of Maharashtra’s Artificial Intelligence Policy, the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence has initiated focused steps to ensure its effective rollout.

In this context, Minister Shelar convened a high-level joint meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House. The meeting was attended by BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, MahaIT Director Sanjay Katkar, IT Department Director Bhuvaneshwari, and other concerned municipal officials.

BMC showcases existing AI applications

During the meeting, the BMC presented how AI is currently being used in its day-to-day operations. The presentation highlighted that AI is being utilised to bring transparency in drain-cleaning operations and to improve efficiency and transparency in civic services.

The BMC officials also informed that citizens’ complaints are being collected at ward offices through AI-enabled chatbot systems.

Minister Shelar instructed that AI usage be further enhanced. He suggested a system wherein a citizen’s complaint, once spoken, is video-recorded and forwarded to the concerned department for immediate action.

He also instructed the BMC to adopt the ‘e-file’ and ‘e-signature’ concepts to move towards paperless administration, mirroring the successful implementation in the Mantralaya under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Focus on accountability in civic projects

The Minister laid special emphasis on transparency in the tendering process, noting that ‘variations’ are often made in BMC tenders. He directed that AI be used to monitor and regulate such variations. This would allow citizens to access information about completed works and enable AI to verify whether the decisions regarding variations were justified.

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Hackathon proposed to involve youth in governance

Minister Shelar also proposed the organisation of a ‘Hackathon’ to encourage increased participation from the youth in the BMC’s administrative processes, thus integrating fresh, modern perspectives into the city’s administration.

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