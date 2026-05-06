Mumbai Civic Update: BMC’s ₹714-Crore Waste Management Contract Faces Transparency Row

The BMC’s proposed ₹714-crore waste-management contract has triggered political objections over bidding transparency and projected costs | File Photo

Mumbai, May 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s citywide outsourced waste-management plan has run into controversy. Its proposal to award a Rs 714-crore contract for seven years in Byculla, Parel, Sion, and Wadala to the second-lowest bidder has drawn strong objections from the standing committee, raising concerns over transparency. Following protests by corporators, the proposal has been sent back to the civic administration for reconsideration.

Standing committee questions bidder selection

The lowest bidder, Metro Waste Handling Pvt. Ltd., quoted 15.64% above the civic estimate for waste management services across three wards. However, the administration bypassed it, recommending the second-lowest bidder, P.W.J., citing its policy of limiting multiple contracts to a single firm to safeguard work quality. The move triggered strong objections from the standing committee.

Corporators raise concerns over project cost

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar demanded either acceptance of the lowest bidder or a full reconsideration of the proposal. Adding to the criticism, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi rejected the plan outright, alleging the contract is already 15% above estimate and warning that costs could escalate to nearly Rs 10,000 crore over seven years.

With mounting concerns over pricing, projections, and procedural justification, standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde has sent the proposal back for reconsideration.

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