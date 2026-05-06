Mumbai Civic Update: BMC Standing Committee Sends Back ₹164.94-Crore Express Highway Repair Proposal Amid Irregularity Allegations

The BMC Standing Committee has ordered inspections and scrutiny of proposed express highway resurfacing works over concerns of possible irregularities | File Photo

Mumbai, May 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Standing Committee has sent back a Rs 164.94-crore proposal for micro-surfacing works on the Eastern and Western Express Highways (EEH and WEH) for reconsideration.

Corporators have demanded a probe into alleged irregularities, including possible corruption, while insisting on greater transparency in the process. The standing committee has also decided to carry out on-ground inspections of the proposed sites before taking a final decision on approval.

Corporators raise concerns over repeated road repairs

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole demanded that the proposal be referred back, citing the monsoon deadline of May 15 for halting road works.

BJP corporator Tejinder Tiwana raised concerns over repeated micro-surfacing on the expressway despite heavy past spending, questioning the quality of earlier repairs and the misuse of warranty clauses.

He called for a detailed probe into all pothole repair expenses since 2023 and scrutiny of contractors, pointing out that over Rs 300 crore has already been spent.

Tiwana warned that ignoring warranties and repeatedly awarding fresh contracts without accountability amounts to favouritism, insisting that no decision be taken without a full investigation.

Standing committee orders site inspections

Leader of House Ganesh Khankar demanded a site inspection before approving micro-surfacing works, stressing the need to physically verify where the work is proposed.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde cautioned against “wasteful expenditure of public funds” and made it clear that the committee would not allow misuse of taxpayer money.

He ordered a ground inspection of all proposed micro-surfacing sites, stating that the proposal will remain on hold until verification is completed and the committee is fully satisfied.

Also Watch:

Express highways handle major city traffic movement

The WEH has a total length of 26 kilometres with an average width of 42 metres, serving as one of the city’s major north–south road corridors. In comparison, the EEH spans 19 kilometres and is relatively wider, with a 60-metre width, facilitating heavy traffic movement across the eastern suburbs and beyond.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/