 Mumbai Civic Polls Turn Violent As Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Attacked With Knife In Bandra Rally
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Haji Salim Qureshi was allegedly attacked with a knife during a rally in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Bandra (East), on Wednesday evening. He sustained abdominal injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is stable. Kherwadi Police have registered an attempt to murder case and formed special teams to trace the attackers.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:56 AM IST
Haji Salim Qureshi, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate, was allegedly attacked with a knife. | X @np_nationpress

Mumbai: Haji Salim Qureshi, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate, was allegedly attacked with a knife on Wednesday during a rally in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Bandra (East). According to police, unknown assailants targeted him amidst the crowd, causing injuries to his abdomen.

Supporters Rush Injured Candidate to Hospital, Condition Stable

Supporters present at the spot immediately rushed Qureshi on a motorcycle to a private hospital in Bandra (West), where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police confirmed that he is out of danger.

Kherwadi Police have registered an FIR of attempt to murder against unidentified persons. To track down the attackers, three dedicated teams have been formed by the Zonal DCP and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Police Say Motive Will Be Clear After Arrests

DCP Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 8 said the motive behind the assault will become clear only after the accused are arrested. At around 5 pm, during the rally in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Qureshi sustained some injuries to his abdomen. He is stable. Our teams are working on the ground,” he stated.

article-image

A Kherwadi police officer added that the attack by unidentified individuals briefly created tension in the area. However, police teams reached the spot quickly and brought the situation under control.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the locality to identify the attackers. Further investigation is underway.

