BMC Elections 2026: SEC Directs Strict Training, Staffing And Polling Arrangements Across 29 Corporations

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has directed all 29 municipal commissioners

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has directed all 29 municipal commissioners, concerned police commissioners, and district superintendents of police to ensure the appointment of an adequate number of officers and staff for polling and counting duties in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He also stressed that timely training of all personnel is mandatory and warned that strict action should be taken against officials and employees who remain absent from training sessions.

Preparedness Reviewed in Statewide Video Conferences

Waghmare was speaking during a series of video conference meetings held over the past two days, on January 6 and 7, to review preparedness for polling, vote counting, and law and order arrangements for the municipal elections. The meetings were attended by all 29 municipal commissioners, election decision officers, police commissioners, and district police superintendents. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manojkumar Sharma, and other senior officials of the commission were also present.

Emphasising the importance of smooth conduct of elections, Waghmare said proper training of all personnel involved in polling and counting is essential. He instructed officials to ensure that staff are well-informed about arrangements at polling stations so that voters do not face inconvenience. Adequate facilities such as electricity, drinking water, shade, and toilets must be provided at polling centres. He also suggested setting up model polling stations wherever possible.

Campaign to End on January 13 Evening, Says SEC Secretary

Special priority should be given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and women with infants at polling stations, Waghmare said. He further directed officials to ensure the availability of ramps and wheelchairs for senior citizens and differently abled voters to facilitate hassle-free voting.

Meanwhile, Secretary Suresh Kakani informed that the campaign period for municipal corporation elections will end at 5.30 pm on January 13, 2026. After this deadline, no election-related advertisements can be published or broadcast through electronic, print, or any other media. He clarified that once the official campaign period ends, there will be no requirement for pre-certification or permission for print media advertisements. Kakani said detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued in the State Election Commission’s order titled ‘Media Regulation and Advertisement Certification Order for Election Purposes, 2025’, dated October 9, 2025.

