BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Thackeray Brothers, Says Their Politics Confined To Mumbai Civic Body

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray, accusing them of being politically confined to Mumbai and aiming to capture the BMC for corruption. Speaking in an interview to a news channel, Fadnavis said the Thackeray brothers rarely step outside Mumbai and are solely focused on gaining control of the civic body.

Unopposed Elections: Fadnavis Counters Democracy Criticism

Responding to criticism over BJP candidates being elected unopposed, Fadnavis pointed out that Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. “Where was democracy then?” he asked. He also addressed the Marathi identity issue frequently raised by the Thackeray brothers, asserting that the BJP enjoys strong support from Marathi voters. “If I am Marathi, then am I supposed to have come from Uttar Pradesh? I am from Nagpur, not Pakistan,” Fadnavis remarked, adding that the BJP could not have won 15–16 seats in Mumbai in the last assembly election without the backing of Marathi voters.

Fadnavis questioned what he described as hostility towards North Indians and warned against incidents of violence against people from other states. “All Hindus must stay united. We are ready to fight together on the Marathi issue, but we will not tolerate attacks on people from other states,” he said.

Vote-Bank Politics and Selective Silence Alleged

The Chief Minister also accused the Thackeray brothers of indulging in vote-bank politics, alleging selective outrage on sensitive remarks. He pointed out that there was no reaction from them when AIMIM leader Waris Pathan spoke about a ‘burqa-clad mayor,’ but strong opposition emerged when statements were made about a North Indian mayor in Mira-Bhayandar. “This selective silence exposes their politics,” Fadnavis said.

Emphasising development, Fadnavis said the government aims to focus on Mumbai’s growth and claimed that projects worth Rs 17,000 crore would be undertaken in the city over the next five years. He further asserted that the only political brand in Maharashtra and Mumbai remains that of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, adding that his legacy now rests with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis also dismissed the impact of the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi alliance in Mumbai, claiming it would not benefit them electorally. He said the BJP has avoided dynastic politics by not fielding candidates from the same family and added that senior leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not been brought in for campaigning. “For municipal elections, we don’t need to bring anyone. The name of Prime Minister Modi is enough,” Fadnavis said.

