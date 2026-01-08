Western Railway Block For Sixth Line Between Kandivali–Borivali Triggers Chaos, 122 Local Trains Cancelled

Due to heavy rush at Western Railway (WR) suburban stations on Wednesday, the ongoing block for the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Due to heavy rush at Western Railway (WR) suburban stations on Wednesday, the ongoing block for the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

Morning Confusion, Evening Peak Sees Severe Congestion

While morning hours witnessed confusion and overcrowding at stations such as Andheri and Borivali, the evening rush saw heavy congestion at major terminals including Churchgate and Dadar.

As many as 122 suburban services were cancelled on Wednesday due on going block , leading to packed platforms, long waits and frequent changes in train information. Regular commuters complained of last-minute alterations on indicators, adding to the confusion.

A daily passenger travelling from Churchgate recounted the ordeal of the evening peak hour. “At around 5.50 pm, the indicator first showed a non-AC local on Platform 4. Soon after, it was changed to a 6.14 pm Virar local, and then again altered to a 5.50 pm AC local, which finally departed from Platform 4. Everyone on the platform was confused and anxious,” the commuter said.

Andheri, Borivali Witness Severe Overcrowding in Morning

Several passengers reported in the morning hours at abt rush snd overcrowding at Andheri and Borivali stations, where passengers struggled to board overcrowded trains.

Despite the disruption, an official of Western Railway said the situation was under control. “After the large number of cancellations, crowd control measures were implemented and adequate arrangements were made to manage passenger flow,” the official stated.

Thirty-Day Block Underway for Sixth Line Project

Western Railway is undertaking a 30-day block for construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali, which began on the night of 20/21 December 2025 and will continue till 18 January 2026. Due to this work, several suburban and a few long-distance trains are being affected.

According to WR, a major night block will be undertaken on 9/10 January 2026 for insertion and dismantling of points at Kandivali—on the Up Fast line from 11.15 pm to 3.15 am and on the Down Fast line from 1.00 am to 4.30 am. Another major block is planned on 10/11 January 2026 for insertion of Point 101 on the Down Fast line between Kandivali and Malad. This block will be from 1.00 am to 6.30 am on the Up and Down Fast lines and from 1.00 am to 4.00 am on the Up Slow line.

Due to these blocks, suspension of the 5th line and speed restrictions, 101 suburban services will be cancelled on 10 January, while 153 services will remain cancelled on 11 January. In addition, nearly a dozen long-distance trains are also expected to be affected, further adding to commuter woes.

