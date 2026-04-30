Mumbai Civic Politics: High Drama In BMC House As Opposition Blocks Wadala Housing Redevelopment Project Proposal

High drama in BMC as opposition stalls urgent clearance of the Wadala redevelopment proposal | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: The civic house witnessed high drama on Thursday as the opposition blocked immediate clearance of the Wadala housing redevelopment project despite its earlier nod by the Improvement Committee. With the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance holding a razor-thin edge of just two members, the opposition capitalised on absenteeism in the ruling ranks to stall the move.

The setback exposed poor floor management and handed the opposition a decisive win, turning the proposal into an embarrassment for the ruling alliance.

Opposition forces voting on proposal

A proposal was tabled as an urgent matter in the BMC's General Body to approve development at Azad Nagar, Wadala, along with redevelopment of the adjoining Kamla Nagar slum land.

However, when Improvement Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi sought priority, the opposition forced a vote, resulting in Mayor Ritu Tawde calling for a vote.

BJP corporators and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) backed the proposal, while Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen opposed it.

Ruling alliance falls short

In the voting, 61 corporators from the ruling parties backed the proposal, while 58 from the opposition voted against it. However, falling short of the crucial two-thirds mark, Tawde denied it priority status and kept it pending, derailing the ruling alliance’s attempt to fast-track the project.

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The outcome proved an embarrassment for the ruling side. Despite anticipating a vote, the ruling side failed to issue a party whip, and several corporators arrived late, exposing weak floor management and poor coordination.

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