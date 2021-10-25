Mumbai: Civic hospitals register record number of deliveries during lockdown

While the whole civic health machinery of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was busy managing the COVID-19 outbreak, a dedicated team of doctors at Vashi and Nerul civic hospital ensured that pregnant women and babies are taken care of properly. There have been a record number of successful deliveries in civic hospitals registered during 2020 and till June 2021.

During the lockdown, when most of the private hospitals were either closed or turned into COVID hospitals, civic hospitals continued special wards for pregnant women.

In a right to information reply, it was revealed that during 2020, a total of 8704 successful deliveries were recorded in civic hospitals which were higher than the 8,391 deliveries of 2019. Even in the first six months of 2021, a total of 5,591 successful deliveries were registered at civic hospitals.

The Vashi civic hospitals had handled even some critical cases where the woman was positive of COVID and was turned down by most private hospitals. In the first week of April, when little information was available regarding the virus, a 32-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Ghansoli had delivered a baby after cesarean section at Vashi hospital.

The mother has dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned toward the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors.

The cesarean section operation was administered by a team of doctors led by Dr. Rajesh Mhatre, a gynecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi. In the same manner, the doctors handled all such cases carefully.

According to the data received by RTI application Nagmani Pandey, after 2015, the civic hospitals successfully delivered the highest number of babies in 2020. In 2015, the number of deliveries was 9502, and then it was 8237, 6749, 7689, and 8391 in subsequent years. However, in 2020, it was 8704 despite the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

In Numbers:

Years Number of deliveries

2015-- 9502

2016-- 8237

2017-- 6749

2018-- 7687

2019-- 8391

2020-- 8704

2021-- 5591(Till June 2020)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:38 PM IST