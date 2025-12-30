Mumbai Civic Health: Sion Hospital To Outsource Chapati Supply As BMC Receives Only 1 Bid

Sion Hospital moves to outsource chapati supply as BMC proceeds with the tender after receiving only one bid | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received one bid for the supply of chapatis at Mumbai’s civic-run Sion Hospital. Despite this, the civic administration has sent the lone bidder for technical scrutiny. Once finalised, the appointed contractor will supply chapatis to around 1,300 admitted patients, requiring approximately 5,000 chapatis daily.

Sion Hospital To Outsource Chapatis For First Time

Sion Hospital will become the first BMC hospital to outsource rotis served to in-patients. Under the tender, the BMC is expected to spend ₹13 per patient for four chapatis.

Over the 120-day contract period, the estimated expenditure is around ₹20 lakh. Until now, the hospital had been preparing chapatis in its own kitchen. Kumar Foods has shown interest in supplying chapatis.

Strict Specifications For Chapati Preparation And Supply

As per tender conditions, all chapatis must be made exclusively from wheat flour used in government and BMC hospitals. Each chapati must weigh between 25 and 30 grams and be evenly cooked. Only branded refined groundnut oil or rice bran oil may be used.

The contractor is required to deliver chapatis in clean and hygienic containers twice daily—between 9.00 and 9.30 am and again between 4.00 and 4.30 pm—without exception, including Sundays, public holidays and strike days. Daily supply must strictly follow patient diet charts, and the hospital dietician will verify and approve the contractor’s bills on a daily basis.

Quality Monitoring And Regulatory Compliance Mandated

The BMC has also mandated strict quality monitoring and regulatory compliance. Within three months of receiving the contract, the supplier must obtain a health licence from the F/North ward office. Hospital authorities may inspect chapatis and raw materials, including wheat flour, at any time.

Penalties For Delay Or Quality Lapses

In case of delayed delivery, the hospital will refuse to accept the chapatis and impose a penalty of ₹3 per chapati for the entire undelivered quantity that day. If the chapatis fail to meet quality standards or tender specifications, the contractor must immediately rectify the issue.

Failure to do so will result in the hospital procuring chapatis from the open market, with the additional cost recovered from the contractor’s bill as a penalty.

Concerns Raised Over Single-Bidder Tender Process

The move is aimed at streamlining meal services and ensuring timely and hygienic food supply for patients across Mumbai’s public hospitals. However, concerns have been raised over the tender process itself.

"Shockingly, despite the rule that at least three bidders must be present to proceed, Sion Hospital has moved ahead with the process even with a single lone bidder," said a health expert.

